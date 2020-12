Fei Xiang, Xiaorong Wang, Xinliang He, Zhenghong Peng, Bohan Yang, Jianchu Zhang, Qiong Zhou, Hong Ye, Yanling Ma, Hui Li, Xiaoshan Wei, Pengcheng Cai, Wan-Li Ma, Antibody Detection and Dynamic Characteristics in Patients with COVID-19, Clinical Infectious Diseases, ciaa461.